Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Onto Innovation worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,690 shares of company stock worth $7,754,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $219.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.91 and a 200 day moving average of $178.98. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

