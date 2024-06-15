Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,440 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of FirstService worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FirstService by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 250,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FirstService by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $15,557,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day moving average of $158.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

