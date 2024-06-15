Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,504 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,024 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.0% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after acquiring an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,473,000 after purchasing an additional 307,479 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.35.

Adobe Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.63 and its 200 day moving average is $541.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

