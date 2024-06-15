Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,072 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,744,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,545,000 after acquiring an additional 190,330 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $590.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.97.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

