Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,318 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Celsius by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,081,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,261 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

