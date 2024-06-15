Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Acquires 285 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAX opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

