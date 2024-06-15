Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Acquires Shares of 35,226 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

