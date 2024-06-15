Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.19.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.