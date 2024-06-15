Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Buys 2,297,209 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 874.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297,209 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC owned about 1.87% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $61,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after buying an additional 585,433 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,329,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 57,861 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,484.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,383,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,095,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 152,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

