Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Buys 353 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp comprises about 0.6% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC owned 0.51% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.84. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

