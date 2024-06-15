Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $26,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $66.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $67.58.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.