Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $177.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.