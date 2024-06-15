Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Decreases Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC trimmed its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,384 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries accounts for approximately 2.0% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $13,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 460,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 160,431 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of WGO stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

