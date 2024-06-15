Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $105.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 974,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 7.8% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $105,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Bank OZK bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average is $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

