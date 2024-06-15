Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $18.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.96.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

