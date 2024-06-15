Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $171.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.80.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

