Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $731,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $378.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.39 and a 200-day moving average of $386.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

