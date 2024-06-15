Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Makes New $652,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.16. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

