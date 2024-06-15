Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 313,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 585,225 shares.The stock last traded at $6.52 and had previously closed at $6.58.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNA

Paragon 28 Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,879,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,702 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,824,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,447,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.