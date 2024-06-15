Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of -30.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Paramount Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Group

About Paramount Group

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.