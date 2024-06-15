Patrick P. Grace Sells 284 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $538.45 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $572.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chemed by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 26.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 25.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

