Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $283,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,209,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $142.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.12 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Paycom Software by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

