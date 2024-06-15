Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Insider Jason D. Clark Sells 906 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $142.78 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.12 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.84 and a 200-day moving average of $186.38. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

