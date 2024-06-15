PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

