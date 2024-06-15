PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,061 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises 7.9% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in PDD by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PDD by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average of $134.97. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

