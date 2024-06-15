Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -6.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

