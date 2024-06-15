Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Director Jorge Valladares Buys 42,000 Shares

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Valladares purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRM. Pennant Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,645,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 511,188 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,917,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 399,409 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 289,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

