Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.
PR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.31.
Permian Resources Stock Performance
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Permian Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.
Insider Transactions at Permian Resources
In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 17.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 380,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
