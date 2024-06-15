Perritt Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 278,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Mama’s Creations accounts for approximately 0.8% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ MAMA opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.46 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

