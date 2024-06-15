Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

CATX opened at $1.08 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 12.98.

Perspective Therapeutics’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,959.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 30,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,941.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,493.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 100,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,959.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 244,283 shares of company stock valued at $317,849. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.