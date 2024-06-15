Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Down 10%

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.29 ($0.09). Approximately 228,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 148,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.10).

Petards Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.96 million, a PE ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 0.67.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

