PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.62 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

