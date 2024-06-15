PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO David A. Lorber Buys 628 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Lorber bought 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.98 per share, with a total value of $28,247.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,745.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PhenixFIN stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. PhenixFIN Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 125.20% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from PhenixFIN’s previous dividend of $0.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. PhenixFIN makes up approximately 3.5% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned 7.05% of PhenixFIN worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

