Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Gap Down to $26.56

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.56, but opened at $24.90. Photronics shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 52,947 shares changing hands.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLAB

Photronics Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.