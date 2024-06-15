PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$413.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.58 and a 1-year high of C$9.78.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.03. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of C$166.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 1.1799729 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PHX Energy Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 317,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,775,824.00. In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 317,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$2,775,824.00. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total transaction of C$672,048.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 326,125 shares of company stock worth $2,850,923 and sold 118,700 shares worth $979,822. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

