Pinterest’s (PINS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.34.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 207.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 279,496.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,286,000 after buying an additional 4,670,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after buying an additional 3,390,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 128.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after buying an additional 3,134,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

