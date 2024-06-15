Piper Sandler Cuts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $47.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBF

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PBF opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 745,900 shares of company stock worth $33,443,529. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 152.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,393,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $913,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.