Planet Fitness’ (PLNT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Planet Fitness Trading Down 1.9 %
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,007 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,500,000. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,674,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,381,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,546,000 after purchasing an additional 682,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
