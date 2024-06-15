Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 1.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.88. 5,575,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,999,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 234,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

