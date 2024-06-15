Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) CFO Robert Craig Owen Sells 5,127 Shares of Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Craig Owen sold 5,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $65,881.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,442.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Craig Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Craig Owen sold 12,286 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $134,900.28.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PROP opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Prairie Operating Co. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.72). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

