Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) General Counsel Sells $12,484.26 in Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Daniel T. Sweeney sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $12,484.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,912.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prairie Operating Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROP opened at $10.60 on Friday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.72). On average, equities analysts predict that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

