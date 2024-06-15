Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.19

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 261651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Premier Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $247,438.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,618.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $247,438.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,618.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,075 shares of company stock worth $1,328,050. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,288,000 after buying an additional 1,597,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 711.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 142,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after buying an additional 129,813 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 108.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

