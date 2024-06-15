Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Upgraded to Hold at Scotiabank

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

