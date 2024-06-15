Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $8.00. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 50,451 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRME has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prime Medicine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,534 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after buying an additional 515,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 13.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 301,431 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 56.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $5,250,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

