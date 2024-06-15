Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $209,371.36 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Primoris Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Primoris Services stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.12. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 288,651 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Primoris Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,410,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

