Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 94,260 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,021,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 26.6% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.33. The stock has a market cap of $469.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $545.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

