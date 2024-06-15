Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.92.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $212,750. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 970,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 512,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

