Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 4.6%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76. 22,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 201,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.