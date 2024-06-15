Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.72.

FSLR opened at $273.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

