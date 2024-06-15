Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Increased by Analyst

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.33. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2025 earnings at $43.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.17 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $906.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $941.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $916.15. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $392,470,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 169,897 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $159,365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,411,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

